Greek Festival Fun Returns with Express Edition *Photo Gallery*

Though the Greek Festival had a different feel this year, it was welcomed back to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Price on July 9 and 10 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.

Father Seraphim, President Priest, recently explained that a decision needed to be made early in the year regarding the festival when COVID-19 was still a large concern. With that in mind, the decision was made to host the Greek Festival Express, a condensed celebration focusing on the delicious food.

Those that visited the church were able to purchase a platter with a main dish and sides to go. There were three entrees to choose from, including a gyro, souvlaki and Greek chicken. The four side dishes were Greek rice pilaf, two dolmathes, one tiropita and fasolia. The festival’s iconic baked goods were also available for purchase.

This year’s event included the traditional drawing with generous prizes. The winning tickets were chosen on July 10 and winners did not need to present to be chosen.