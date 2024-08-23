Green River and Pinnacle Battle in Exciting Game *Photo Gallery*

The Green River Pirates baseball team traveled to Price to face off with local rivals, the Pinnacle Panthers. The game started out with Green River taking the early lead, scoring in the first three inning, keeping the Panthers scoreless. With the score at 7-0, in favor of the Pirates, the Panthers started a big rally in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Pinnacle had runners touch home plate for eight runs, giving them the lead going into the fifth, 8-7. After some great defensive plays on both sides of the ball, the game stayed the same, going into the sixth. Green River’s bats started up again and they earned three runs in the top of the sixth, adding five more in the top of the seventh.

The score was then 15-8, with the Panthers facing their last chance to stay alive. They were able to get two runs in, but were unable to catch back up, and the Pirates walked away with the first win of the two-game series, 15-10.

For the Pirates squad, Jarrett Guerrera had a .667 batting average, with a double and two runs scored. Cristian Mendoza brought in three RBIs, along with a double and a run scored. Jason Hernandez had a double as well, also bringing in three RBIs and a run scored. Christian Venzor finished the game with an RBI for his team.

Antonio Macias had a solid offensive day, batting 1.000, with four runs scored and six stolen bases. Mauriciuo Hernandez had a double in the game and touched home plate three times. Rolando Anguiano ended his night with a double and two runs scored. Gabriel Quintana scored two runs and an RBI. Jesus Escalante scored two RBIs for his team, helping to contribute to the win.

For the Panthers squad, Bryson Shumway brought in two RBIs and had two runs scored. Brody Howell would go two for two with a walk and a hit by pitch, scoring and RBI and a run for his team. Carlos Alcon also would score a run and drive in an RBI. Riley Davis batted .667, with a run scored. Dominick Vigil finished with an RBI and run scored.

The teams will meet again in Green River on September 13 for their final regular season matchup. Before that, Green River will play the Altamont Longhorns and the Pinnacle Panthers will face off against Bryce Valley on August 28.

Photos by Maxwell Misner Pinnacle Vs. Wendover