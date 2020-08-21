Green River and Pinnacle Meet on the Diamond

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Pinnacle traveled to Green River to open the 2020 baseball season. The Panthers came screaming out of the gates with a six-run first inning. Up 8-1 going into the fourth, Pinnacle put the game out of reach with another six runs.

The Panthers went on to take the rivalry matchup 17-1. Mikey Vigil recorded nine strikeouts in three innings while Rylee Smith closed out the game with five strikeouts in the final three frames. McGuire Kocks and Michael Schmitz each went 3-5 from the plate for Pinnacle.

Rad Hughes batted in the lone run for the Pirates. Green River will want to clean up its defense after recording six errors.