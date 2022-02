The 2022 Homecoming Royalty for Green River High School was recently announced.

This year, the honors went to Alexa Gonzalez, Cristian Mendoza, Cristian Venzor, Luis Hernandez, Laura Martinez, Camden Anderson, Abby Erwin, Jay Mendez and Selene Mendez.

Green River High School staff congratulated the royalty and recognized the members during a recent basketball game.