Green River Basketball on Fire

The Green River boys’ and girls’ basketball teams shook off the dust from the winter break on Wednesday as they both traveled to take on opposing teams.

First, the Lady Pirates traveled to Moab to take on the Grand High Red Devils. The ladies showed up prepared and did not let up on the Red Devils, triumphing in the game with a final score of 51-34.

Senior Talynn Lovato dominated the game, leading Green River with 24 points. Sophomore Abby Erwin recorded nine points and senior Rilee Lehnhoff followed with eight.

Meanwhile, the boys’ team traveled to meet up with the Utah Military Academy Camp Williams Marauders. This non-conference game was also in Green River’s favor as they won the game by a single point, 67-66.

Senior Rad Hughes couldn’t be stopped, ending the night with 26 points. Hughes was followed by fellow senior Alex Mendez, who recorded 16 points.

Up next, Green River will welcome the Pinnacle Canyon Academy teams on Jan. 12.