  Green River Bested by Monticello, Diamond Ranch Academy

O5A1282-1-1.jpg

ETV News Stock Photo by Stephanie Olsen

The Green River Pirates have been busy lately as they battle through the winter basketball season. On Dec. 8, they traveled to take on the Monticello Buckaroos in a non-conference game.

The first quarter began with Monticello firing on all cylinders, pulling ahead of the Pirates 24-11. The second quarter was a tighter affair, finding the Buckaroos leading once again by two points, 15-13. The third quarter wasn’t as much of a contest for Monticello, who triumphed 19-5.

The fourth quarter was the lone quarter that the Pirates gained the advantage, ending at 13-2. The Buckaroos took the game with a final score of 60-42.

Next, the Pirates played a neutral non-conference game against Diamond Ranch Academy’s Diamondbacks.

The first quarter saw sharp play from the Diamondbacks as they led 17-13. The second quarter, however, was a tight matchup, seeing the teams even at 16-16.

The Diamondbacks rallied in the third quarter, overcoming the Pirates 20-8. Things changed for the Pirates in the fourth quarter as they were able to come ahead 18-13. This was not enough for a win, however, and the Pirates once again fell to their opponents, 66-55.

Next up, Green River will take on Grand High on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.

