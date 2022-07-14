Green River City Council Discusses Brownfields

By Robin Hunt

The Green River City Council met for its regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday evening. The meeting opened with a report on the Green River small technical assistance grant, which helps the city develop and create an inventory of brownfield sites.

“A brownfield is a property, the expansion, redevelopment or reuse of which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant,” the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shared. “It is estimated that there are more than 450,000 brownfields in the U.S.”

In May, it was announced that Green River City will receive $500,000 under the EPA Brownfields Assessment Grant program. Grant funds will be used to develop five cleanup plans and support community outreach activities. The city plans to prioritize three abandoned gas stations, a historic bank building, and a vacant motel and nightclub. Once a contractor is selected, the city will be able to hit the ground running on these sites.

Brown & Caldwell then gave a report on the water treatment evaluation for the city. They recommended the city go with post filtration Granular Activated Carbon (GAC). The council next heard a request from a citizen about lowering the speed limit on Main Street as well as adding a plaque for the “Golden Ratio” monument at the “Welcome to Green River” sign.

The next city council meeting will be held Aug. 9 at 7 p.m.