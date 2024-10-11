Green River City Council Discusses City Code for Noise Enforcement and More

By Robin Hunt

The Green River City Council met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, at the Green River City Hall.

The council discussed shifting open office hours for the City from Monday through Friday to Monday through Thursday. This is intended to allow the city staff to have a day in-office where they can catch up on other administrative tasks. Mayor Ren Hatt reiterated that this is not to take away from the current friendly feel of the office, but to allow some extra time for other administrative tasks.

This item was just discussed, no action has been taken at this time. The council then discussed the current city code for noise and the enforcement of that code, and will re-convene to further discuss and potentially make some adjustments.

The council approved changing the city’s web domain from greenriverutah.com to greenriverutah.gov, which is in accordance with State requirements. The council approved setting fees for Government Records and Access Management Act (GRAMA) requests, which can be a lengthy process.

The council then approved an official City Seal design. The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.