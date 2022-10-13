Green River City Council Discusses Events, Infrastructure and Projects

By Robin Hunt

The Green River City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday. Council members began the meeting with a discussion on the process for disposing of city property. Discussion involved what ordinances and stipulations the council would like to have in place as they sell city-owned lots.

Next, the council approved hiring Terracon as the Qualified Environmental Professional to satisfy the terms of the EPA Community-Wide Brownfields Assessment Grant.

City administrator Conae Black then led the discussion on amending the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) project area. A renewable energy company is considering building in Green River, but will need to have specific infrastructure needs met. The council discussed those needs and will continue discussion on this project.

Next, John Wesley Powell River History Museum Director Janet Smoak discussed the museum’s River Runners Hall of Fame event, stating that it went well. Melon Days was also a success.

The city is looking forward to a couple of clean up projects. The first is at Pearl Baker Park Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. and the second is at Swasey’s Beach Oct. 21 at 5 p.m.

It was also reported that the city’s 4th annual Outlaw Days will take place on Nov. 5. The event schedule and activities can be found online at outlawdays.com.

The city council will meet next on Nov. 8. at 7 p.m..