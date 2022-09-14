Green River City Council Hires Johansen and Tuttle as Sewer and Water Engineers

By Robin Hunt

Tuesday, Green River City Council met for their regularly scheduled meeting. Emery County Sheriff Candidate, Boe Minchey, introduced himself. “We don’t have any intentions of leaving Emery County,” Minchey said.

He described his law enforcement history and discussed his hope to improve law enforcement coverage, especially in Green River. The council then discussed the Green River water and sewer systems as being challenging, prompting the city to put out an RFP to hire water and sewage engineers. They received five responses. Council discussed the city needs with the representatives from those engineering companies present to better understand their specialties and abilities.

Ultimately, the city council approved hiring Johansen and Tuttle as sewer and water engineers.

Loni Meadows was approved as a member of the Emery County Recreation Board. The town is gearing up for their 116th Melon Days, which will take place this weekend Sept 16-17.

The next Green River City Council meeting is scheduled for October 11th at 7 p.m.