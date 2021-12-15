Green River City Council Honors Outgoing Councilmember

By Robin Hunt

The Green River City Council met on Tuesday evening for its December meeting.

The first item discussed was the Emery County Commissioners’ request to support the county’s proposal to help fund law enforcement. The commissioners would like the municipalities throughout the county to contribute to law enforcement pay to avoid cutting down the amount of enforcement in the area.

Motions for the established observance of holidays and the 2022 city council regular meeting dates were then approved.

Conae Black, the city administrator, then honored the outgoing city council member. Michael Silliman received a plaque for his eight years of service to the city and its residents.