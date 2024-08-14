Green River City Council Provides Update on the Search for a New City Manager

By Robin Hunt

On Tuesday, the Green River City Council met for their regularly scheduled meeting. After hearing some public comments, Mayor Ren Hatt provided a progress report on the search for a new City Manager.

“We had a person hired, but ultimately that person backed out due to logistical and personal reasons,” Mayor Hatt said. “So, we have reopened the search and will start our first round of interviews tomorrow.”

Mayor Hatt encouraged those in attendance to spread the word and if they know of anyone who would be a good fit, to encourage them to apply for the position.

After some discussion on impact and capacity, the council approved water and sewer extensions for Blackstone Minerals NV, LLC. The council approved the proclamation for September as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.

They discussed concerns about fire safety. The city recently sent out a letter to encourage citizens to review their property and make adjustments to make them more fire-safe. The council also discussed setting up large construction dumpsters around town so people can clear up their properties a little easier.

The mayor announced that he will have office hours on the first and third Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The next City Council meeting will take place on September 10 at 7 p.m.