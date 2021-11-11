Green River City Council Receives Report on EMS

Emery County Commissioner Kent Wilson speaks at the Green River City Council meeting on Tuesday.

By Robin Hunt

The Green River City Council was called to order by councilwoman Kathy Ryan on Tuesday.

Ryan then called on the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments to present on the Self-Help Housing Program. This program assists people in obtaining a larger loan than they could from a bank along with low interest rates. The program provides a construction supervisor. Houses should be finished within one year, and there are no monthly fees during the construction process.

Emery County Commissioner Kent Wilson then reported on the inland port. “Green River is one of the most ideal locations in Utah, so we are trying to pursue that.” Wilson stated.

Wilson then spoke about the EMS program in Green River. “Last month, they had 35 runs, which is a lot of runs for one garage to handle,” he said.

The plan is to add another driver and two more EMTs. After six months of this new program, they intend to readdress it and work through any kinks or problems that have surfaced.

There was then a public hearing where the council discussed selling some city owned property at 385 North Long Street. “I think we should sell it to housing programs,” councilman Kent Nelson stated.

“As a city, we should put stipulations on the property so that it becomes residential” said councilman Bo Harrison. However, after much discussion, the property was not approved to be sold at this time.

It was then announced that Light the Night, a City of Green River Christmas event, is scheduled for Dec. 3. The light parade will start at 5 p.m. and there will be a short Christmas program at the Bible Church event center following the parade.

The next Green River City Council will take place Dec 7 at 7 p.m.