Green River City Hires New City Manager

By Robin Hunt

The Green River City Council met for its monthly meeting on Tuesday. The first item of business was to approve Tyler Hunt as the new city manager. Hunt will be replacing Conae Black, who is retiring after 24 years.

It was also announced that on Jan. 18, the city will hold an open auction for city vehicles and equipment. Information on what will be auctioned can be found online at greenriverutah.com.

Enyo, which is a renewable energy company, has requested the city rezone an area for them to establish solar panels. This would change an open space zone to be rezoned to an I2 zone. This will be further discussed with the city’s planning and zoning committee.

Green River City is looking ahead to spring events. The Green River Watermelon Crawl is scheduled for March 23-25 while Green River Rocks will be March 30 through April 1. The Green River Dirt Bike Rally is scheduled for April 13-15.

The council’s February meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.