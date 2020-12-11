Green River City Improvement Projects Advance

By Robin Hunt

The Green River City Council meeting was once again hosted virtually via Zoom on Tuesday evening.

Better City Representative Adam Hughes reported that things are moving forward with getting natural gas for Green River. He predicts that if all goes well ,Green River will have natural gas by 2022. Hughes also reported that the river restoration project is advancing.

Then, Hughes asked to schedule interviews with the city council members in order to better understand their objectives and hopes for the Better City projects moving forward.

Also during the meeting, the motion to approve the budget amendments for city employee raises did not go through due to two opposing votes and one abstaining vote. However, Christmas bonuses were approved.