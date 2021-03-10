Green River City Partners with “At Your Leisure” to Promote Trails

By Robin Hunt

The Green River City Council met in person for the first time in months on Tuesday evening. During the meeting, the council approved contracts with “At Your Leisure” and 360 Trails to film Green River trails during the OHV Utah Watermelon Crawl event on March 13-14.

It is estimated that 200 machines and 400-500 people will participate in the weekend event. In addition to trail riding, there will be live music on Saturday, March 14 at the John Wesley Powell Museum beginning at 7 p.m.

The inaugural Green River Dirt Bike Rally was also discussed. The event will take place on March 26-27 and is expected to have 400+ riders. There will be a dirt bike vendor market at 90 West Pirate Ave both days, and dirt bike related prizes given to those who visit the vendors.

Also during the meeting, Dominion Energy updated the council on the natural gas project in the city. There is a projected goal of having natural gas in Green River City by October of 2023.

Emery County Commissioner Kent Wilson also attended the council meeting to discuss an EMS memorandum of understanding with Emery County, which the council approved.

To conclude, the council approved a new employee compensation plan and promoted Chad Pinneo to the Green River City’s Public Works Supervisor position.

The next Green River City Council meeting will be on April 13 at 7 p.m.