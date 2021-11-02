Green River Community Hosts Trunk or Treat

By Robin Hunt

On Saturday, fairies, superheroes, clowns and more gathered together at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to celebrate Halloween. Cars and trucks lined up with trunks and beds decorated and big buckets of candy to greet the kids.

PACT and the Pirates Den youth center provided some fun carnival games, while the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided chili dinners to all in attendance. Weather could not have been better as ghoulish smiles with chocolate smudges filled the night.