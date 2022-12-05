Green River Community Lights the Night

By Robin Hunt

The Green River community gathered for a light parade and a short Christmas program on Friday evening.

The light parade kicked off the festivities. Beautiful floats made their way down Main Street and Santa himself brought up the rear of the parade standing atop a fire truck.

Following the parade, the community enjoyed donuts, chili hot chocolate and a Christmas program at the Green River Bible Church. There, Green River Mayor Ren Hatt welcomed everyone and announced the winners of the light parade. The first place plaque had the iconic leg lamp from “A Christmas Story.”

“We are starting a new tradition,” Hatt said. “First place wins the leg, it’s a ‘major award.’” The plaques are in conjunction with the cash prizes donated by the City of Green River, including $300 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third.

Green River High School’s seventh grade took first place with its float “The Polar Express.” In second place was Dochia Hunt and Cindy Bowerman with their float “Christmas Disco” followed by “Gone Fishing” by Lindsey and Orey Young in third place.

Talented community members Tony Herrera, Judith Trejo, Paula Dunham and Ren Hatt performed Christmas pieces before the evening ended with a Christmas singalong led by Dunham.

This beloved event is an annual tradition and will take place again in early December of 2023.