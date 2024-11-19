Green River Energy Center Scholarship Now Available Through USU Eastern

USU Eastern hosted the Green River Energy Center Scholarship awards on Nov. 18. Project Partners, students, elected officials and media were invited to the luncheon.

The Green River Energy Center is a “combined 800-megawatt solar and battery storage project located in Eastern Utah,” according to a press release. Along with 11 other project partners, they’ve been able to contribute $375,000 to be put towards scholarships for students from Emery and Carbon counties.

“This investment establishes two scholarships, the Local First Scholarship and the Energy First Scholarship, in partnership with Utah State University Eastern (USUE),” as stated in a press release put out by The Green River Energy Center.

One of the biggest missions these companies wanted to create was a way for local students to obtain the education they are seeking, while being able to remain in their hometown.

Luigi Resta, President & CEO, rPlus Energies stated, “We created these scholarships to invest in local talent. The Local First Scholarship supports community commitment, while the Energy First Scholarship ensures a skilled workforce for the growing energy sector.”

For the Local First Scholarship, candidates must reside in Carbon or Emery County, seeking a certificate or trade and must demonstrate a strong desire to remain local upon competition of trade school or certification by submitting an essay.

“In 250-300 words, using strong personal experiences or examples and writing that is clear and easy to read, please outline the education and skills crucial for prosperity within Emery or Carbon County, UT, over the upcoming 5-10 years. Detail how the attainment of your educational goals will contribute to this achievement,” as stated in a press release from Green River Energy Center.

For the Energy First Scholarship, candidates must reside in Emery or Carbon County, within the early stages of their course and in an energy-related course such as: welding technology, diesel mechanics, engineering drafting and design, environmental studies, heavy equipment operations and many more.

Ken White, Senior Vice President, Statewide Enterprise, USU stated, “The generous commitment from Green River Energy Center and its partners exemplifies this belief by directly investing in the future of Emery and Carbon County students. These scholarships will not only help individuals achieve their academic and career aspirations, but also strengthen the local workforce and support the long-term economic vitality of the region.”

Scholarships up to $5,000 can be awarded per student attending USU Eastern, per year. Applications will begin being accepted on Dec. 1, 2024.