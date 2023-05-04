Green River Epicenter Hosts AmeriCorps

Left to Right: Grace Tatro, Emmett O’Leary, Mikayla Wiles, Gracie Deel, Patrick Collins, Calvin Childress and Myana Myrick

By Robin Hunt

On Monday, Epicenter invited the community of Green River to meet the AmeriCorps group, which will be serving the community for the next month. This team of AmeriCorps NCCC (Gold 4) is serving in Green River from April 27 to May 28.

“These seven Americorps members (ages 18-24) come from all across the country to serve in different communities in the West,” Epicenter Director Maria Sykes said. “Their primary focus will be on working on Green River’s Pearl Baker Park. By the end of their time, they will have volunteered over 1,800+ hours towards the community of Green River.

Sykes continued, “In addition to working on the park, they will also be lending a hand at the John Wesley Powell River History Museum, Green River Horizons, Green River High School, and more.”

Sykes also wanted to thank the Green River State Park for hosting the team this month. Visit americorps.gov for more information on AmeriCorps.