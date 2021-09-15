Green River Epicenter Organizes Clean Up for National Day of Service

By Robin Hunt

On Saturday, Sept. 11, Green River Epicenter organized a clean up of Main Street to help the community prepare for Melon Days. The 115th Annual Melon Days is scheduled for Sept. 17-18.

Green River and Moab AmeriCorps as well as members of the Epicenter team and local Green River citizens gathered to clean up Main Street and concluded with lunch and a moment of silence in remembrance of 9/11.

“Thanks to the City of Green River and the Moab and Green River AmeriCorps members, we were able to clean up two sites on Main Street as well as the sidewalks in the core of the town,” said Maria Sykes, Epicenter Director.