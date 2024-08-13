Green River Fall in Season Opener

The Green River Pirates traveled to Tropic on Wednesday, facing the Bryce Valley Mustangs. The Pirates struggled to find their bats against the opposing pitching unit, as they were unable to score in the game.

The Mustangs found the ball well with their bats, going up four in the first inning, adding on seven more by the end of the fifth inning. The Pirates will look to shake this one off as they see the Valley Buffalos from Orderville on Wednesday.

The game will be their first home game of the season. They will then face the Pinnacle Panthers for the rivalry game in Price on August 21.