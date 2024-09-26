Green River Falls in Close Game with Wayne

The Green River Pirates baseball team hosted the Wayne Badgers on Wednesday for a region matchup. The Badgers came into the game sitting at 3-8 in the region and the Pirates are at 2-8.

The game started off with Wayne scoring first in the top of the second inning. Green River answered back in the bottom of the third, evening the score at one apiece. The game went scoreless for a couple innings, as both teams’ defenses were playing great ball.

The Badgers reached home plate again in the top of the sixth inning, gaining the lead, 2-1. The Pirates would fall short in their next two at bats, unable to tie the game, ending in a Badger win.

Next up the Pirates will play in their last game of the regular season, before the state tournament begins. They will face the Piute Thunderbirds, who have a region record of 8-2.