Green River Falls in Opening Match *Photo Gallery*

The Green River Lady Pirate’s volleyball team hosted the Grand Country Red Devils on Tuesday for a non-region matchup. Grand is at 3-3 already and the Pirates were ready for their first game of the season.

In the beginning set, it was a competitive match, as the Red Devils would rally for the win, 25-16. The next two sets were similar to the first, as Grand would get the win by ten points in each as the Lady Pirates would struggle to get a big rally going themselves.

Green River will be back at it next Thursday as they will face Montezuma Creek’s Whitehorse Raiders. The Raiders have yet to play, but have two games to play before the meet the Pirates on September 5. The game will be streamed live at ETVNews.com/LiveSports.