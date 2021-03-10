Green River Golf in Full Swing

The Green River High School (GRHS) golf team, coached by Tom Hughes, is ready to hit the course and swing for success. Their season is set to continue on March 23 at the Green River Golf Course.

The Lady Pirates on the team consist of senior Morgan Bastian, senior Brooquelyn Hatfield-Knight and sophomore Abby Erwin. Bastian has played for GRHS’ golf team since her freshman year, with the exception of 2020 due to COVID-19. Hatfield-Knight joined the team this year while Erwin became a member last year. GRHS’ Mistie Bastian remarked that this year is the biggest girls team that the school has had for a while.

Seniors Rad Hughes, Payton Romero and Conner Zwahlen are joined by freshman Ryker Meadows to make up the boys’ portion of the team. Hughes and Romero are returning team members while this will act as Zwahlen and Meadows’ first year on the golf team.

“Coach would like to see all five seniors make it to the second day of state golf,” Mistie stated. Following the March 23 match, April 15 will take the team to Millsite for the Rules Clinic.

The team will then be at the Carbon golf course on April 29 and at the Hideout course on May 4. May 7 will see them returning to Carbon for a region match before state golf on May 18-19. The team is also looking to arrange one more match, though that one is to be announced.