Green River Has a New Park

By Julie Johansen

A new park in Green River is named after former county resident, Pearl Baker. The park was sponsored by the Epicenter in Green River and is located at the south end of Long Street in the city.

The park features trails and meditation centers, also connecting to the affordable housing area called Canal Commons. The Epicenter, located in Green River, accentuates the community’s rural pride and pioneering spirit. It promotes housing and business resources while promoting the arts in Green River. The Epicenter hosted a ground breaking for the new park in early June.

Naming the park after Pearl Baker seemed fitting as she was a teacher for eight years in Hite and a mentor/aide for students in Green River. Pearl Biddlecome Baker was born in Ferron, Utah in 1907. Shortly thereafter, her father moved the family to ranch in Wayne County. Her father passed away in 1929 and she took over the ranch.

Her husband also passed away at an early age and she became the owner of the ranch near Robber’s Roost. Baker became acquainted with the Wild Bunch and her first book entitled “The Wild Bunch and Robbers Roost” was published in 1965. Baker’s second book about a friend who charted the Colorado, Green, San Juan and Yampa rivers, entitled “Trail on the Water,” was written 1969. “Robbers Roost Recollections,” written in 1976, was Baker’s last book. She passed away in Price, Utah in 1992 at an assisted living center.