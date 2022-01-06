Green River High, American Red Cross Host Blood Drive

By Robin Hunt

On Tuesday, the American Red Cross visited Green River High School as donors gathered in the cafeteria to give blood.

“We actually had a pretty good turnout,” said Tawni Jensen, who helped organize the blood drive. “We have a few reliable donors that give every time. I know it’s hard to donate and nobody likes needles, but we will always be so grateful to those that brave their fears to help literally save lives.”

The American Red Cross has a dangerously low blood supply and gratefully accepted healthy blood donations throughout the day.