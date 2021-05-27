Green River High School’s 2021 Senior Class Earns $177,000 in Scholarships

By Robin Hunt

Green River High School hosted its annual academic awards ceremony to honor outstanding students on Wednesday.

Principal Kayce Fluckey started the assembly by announcing Ethan Johnson as the 2021 valedictorian. This year’s co-salutatorians are Celica Mendoza and Talynn Lovato.

The Desert Rivers Credit Union Scholarship was awarded to Lovato and Morgan Bastian, while the Hatt Family Scholarship was awarded to Angel Coordingly. The Emery Telcom Scholarship was awarded to Bastian. Scholarships from Dixie State University were awarded to Mendoza, Brouquelyn Hatfield-Knight and Bastian.

Next, honor students crowded the stage to receive certificates for their hard work this year as the principal, staff and student body applauded them.

Green River High School’s graduation ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets are required to attend.