Green River Hosts Region 12

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Region 12 golf teams came together again on Wednesday, this time in Green River. The Lady Wildcats remain the team to beat as they scored 343 as a team. Carbon came in second at 450 while Emery finished third at 467 and Canyon View fourth at 471.

Gwen Stubbs (Richfield) set the mark with her 79 round. In fact, five Richfield players shot a sub-100 round. Savanna Rasmussen led the way for the Lady Dinos with 107. She was followed by Carley West (110), Paige Scovill (113) and Grace Sims (120). For Emery, Maggie Lindsey shot 115, Kimber Gilbert 116, Nielson Trinity 116 and Chloe Wagoner 120.

The teams will be back on the course on Wednesday at Cedar Ridge.