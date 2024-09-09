Green River is Selected to Participate in Thriving Communities

By Robin Hunt

The City of Green River has been selected to participate in the Thriving Communities program. Green River will be working for the next three years with the Rural Community Assistance Partnership (RCAP) and their regional affiliates and external partners to build local capacity.

RCAP met with a handful of Green River stakeholders, including the new City Manager Edward Bennett, on Wednesday, Sept. 4. During the meeting, they led a discussion that covered topics such as the status of Green River’s water and sewer systems, the impact of tourism on the community, community needs and participation and many other heavy-hitting topics.

The stakeholders met for hours and discussed these topics in depth. RCAP will continue to work with the City of Green River, and help the city to obtain funding and grants to address some of these concerns. Learn more about RCAp at rcap.org