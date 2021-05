On Friday, Region 19 teams gathered to compete in regionals.

Green River had a great showing as Payton Romero took first in region with an 81 round. Rad Hughes came in second in region with his 89 strokes. Ryker Meadows scored 115.

On the girls’ side, Morgan Bastian won with 105 strokes to take first in region. Fellow Pirate Abby Erwin finished with 155 strokes.

1A State Golf will take place next week, May 18-19.