Green River “Light’s the Night”

By Robin Hunt

On Thursday evening, Green River residents parked along Main Street to watch the Christmas Light Parade. Christmas lights twinkled from the floats and the trees at the city park.

“What I enjoy most about the annual Green River Light Parade and program is that it is a fun community event that brings the community together,” said Jaclynne Nelson.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was not a Christmas program this year, but the park was still full of lights and Christmas decorations as everyone enjoyed the parade. One by one, the floats lit the night with their festive decorations and lights. Finally, at the end of the parade, Santa Claus made his appearance upon Green River’s fire truck.

The floats were judged not only on Christmas decoration, but also on Christmas spirit during the parade. The winners were announced on the City of Green River’s social media Friday morning.

In first place was the float “Heart Grew 3 Sizes” by Cindy Bowerman and Dochia Hunt. In second place was the float “Class of 2026” by Green River’s seventh grade class. In third place was the float “Ol’ Blue” by the Burnett family.

All of the floats were very festive and competition was close. Other floats included “The Gingerbread Lodge” by Mattie and Cooper Meadow; “Merry Christmas from the Kiddos” with Julie Steuer; “John Wesley Powell Christmas” by the John Wesley Powell Museum; and “Icy the Off-Brand Snowman” by Rebecca Murray. Finally, the fire department brought in Santa Claus ,who called from atop the fire truck “merry Christmas” as he traveled through town.

Santa Claus will make his next appearance on Dec. 24 at Green River’s Christmas Tree on Broadway.