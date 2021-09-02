Green River Mayor Charged with Aggravated Assault

ETV News stock photo

On Wednesday, William Travis Bacon, who serves as Green River City’s Mayor, was apprehended by an officer of the Emery County Sheriff’s Office following a call in regard to a potential domestic assault.

The officer responded to the Green River Medical Center, where a female was being treated for injuries to her legs that required stitches. The female had allegedly been punched forcibly in her chest by Bacon, causing her to fall on plastic shelving, resulting in the lacerations.

Upon arriving back home, it was stated that yelling could be heard from the home and the officer was notified once again. Reportedly, when the officer responded and met with both parties, the female recalled the same events from before.

She then said that, when she arrived home, Bacon had pulled some stitches out of her legs and placed her into a chokehold. Allegedly, red marks could be seen on the women’s neck by the officer. This was viewed as probable cause and Bacon was apprehended by the officer.

Bacon was charged with aggravated assault, a third degree felony, in the 7th District Court during his initial appearance on Thursday. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 21.