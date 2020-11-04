Green River Outlaw Days Coming This Weekend

Friday – Saturday, November 6th & 7th, Green River, Utah

Press Release

Green River is proud to present the second Green River Outlaw Days (previously “Cowboy Day”), an annual event held the first weekend in November. Activities include Cowboy Action Shooting, a milk jug shoot, horseshoe tournament, cowboy poetry, country music concert, Dutch oven chili and more.​ Visit OutlawDays.com for more information.

Cowboy Action Shooting (“SASS”) is a live ammo amateur shooting sport for all ages. SASS is a timed competition using original or reproduction firearms from 1850-1900. Two revolvers, one lever-action rifle in pistol caliber, one side-by-side (“SXS”) shotgun or 1882 or 1897 model shotguns. Competitors, dressed in costume, will shoot “stages,” usually five or six stages per day. A stage consists of a “story,” a procedure for shooting the target arrays. All stages this year are based around Outlaw Flat Nose George. A missed target is a five-second time penalty and shooting in the wrong order is a 10-second penalty. There are also minor and major safety penalties.

Regarding COVID-19: Each portion of the event will have a check-in station to collect contact info and take temperatures before entry. Where social distancing is not possible, masks are required.

Outlaw Days is made possible thanks to support from Green River City, Epicenter, John Wesley Powell River History Museum and Emery County Travel Council.