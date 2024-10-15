Press Release

Friday – Saturday, November 1st & 2nd, Green River, Utah

[Green River, Utah October 10, 2024] — Green River is proud to present our annual Green River Outlaw Days, this event is held the first weekend in November. Activities include an evening with Butch Cassidy at the John Wesley Powell River History Museum, Cowboy Action Shooting, a milk jug shoot, horseshoe tournament, a small Vendor Fair, BBQ Dinner, Brenn Hill concert, and more! Visit outlawdays.com for more information.

Participants are encouraged to register at outlawdays.com by October 26th to ensure a plate at the BBQ Dinner! You do not need to be a shooter to participate in the dinner and concert.

Cowboy-Action Shooting (“SASS”) is a live ammo amateur shooting sport for all ages, SASS is a timed competition using original or reproduction firearms from 1850-1900. Two revolvers, one lever-action rifle in pistol caliber, one side-by-side (“SXS”) shotgun or 1882 or 1897 model shotguns. Competitors, dressed in costume, will shoot “stages,” usually 5-6 stages per day. A stage consists of a “story,” a procedure for shooting the target arrays. All stages this year are based around Outlaw Flat Nose George. A missed target is a 5-second time penalty and shooting in the wrong order is a 10-second penalty. There are also minor and major safety penalties.

Spectators are welcome to come watch the shooting competitions, shop at the small Vendor Fair, and join in the Horseshoe Tournament.

Outlaw Days is made possible thanks to support from Green River City, and Emery County Travel Bureau.