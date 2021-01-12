Green River PACT Named Non-Profit of the Year

Andy Urbanik (left) presents the award to Justin Queen (right).

By Julie Johansen

The Green River Positive Action Community Team (PACT) was recently presented the non-profit of the year award from the Emery County Business Chamber. Justin Queen, director of the Green River PACT, accepted the plaque from Andy Urbanik, president of the Emery County Business Chamber.

“The Green River Community Center was founded in 2001 to provide after-school recreation and drug prevention programs for the youth,” the organization shares on its website. “In 2004, in response to the needs of many citizens in town, the community center became part of the Friends of Green River PACT and expanded to include summer youth programs, a thrift store, government-subsidized housing and food programs.”

The Green River PACT offers after-school programs for elementary age students. They have after-school activities, snacks and dinner at the center. Oasis Food Programs operates a food pantry four days per week. Since COVID-19, the program has filled boxes with food so they can be picked up by those needing them outside the center.

The center is also available to rent for parties and activities. The work is funded by private donations, grants and business donations. Green River City also waives water and utility fees for the center as an in-kind match to do their part to help the children of the town.

At the center, students work on art projects, physical fitness, homework, games, reading and much more. Free roaming chickens at the center provide eggs that are used in meal preparation for the children.

As PACT programs have expanded, the mission has remained the same: to pool resources and use community strengths to create a healthier and stronger Green River. They believe that all Green River residents deserve access to the resources that help sustain basic human needs, develop community cohesion, care for their most vulnerable and enhance the quality of life in Green River.

The Emery County Business Chamber thanked the Green River PACT Community Center for the work they do to help the children of Green River.