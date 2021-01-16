Green River Pirates Bested by Mount Vernon Patriots

A neutral non-conference game was hosted on Thursday between the Green River Pirates and the Mount Vernon Patriots.

The Pirates began the game hot, ending the first quarter with a 23-14 lead. However, the second quarter turned around for the Patriots and they blocked the Pirates from all but five points, ending the first half of the game with a 44-28 lead for Mount Vernon.

The third quarter also followed in Mount Vernon’s favor as they outscored the Pirates 27-15. Green River gave a final pushback in the final quarter, earning 19 points and holding the Patriots to only nine.

That final push was not enough to secure the game for the Pirates and the matchup ended with a 80-62 win for the Patriots.