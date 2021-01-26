Green River Pirates Celebrate Homecoming *Photo Gallery*

The Green River Pirates celebrated their homecoming with both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams welcoming Tabiona for a battle on Saturday.

The girls’ teams faced-off first and the Lady Pirates came with their shoes laced tight and ready for the fight. They began hot, ending the first quarter with 21-8 advantage. Continuing the momentum, they ended the first half with a 38-20 lead over the visiting Lady Tigers.

From there, the Lady Pirates never looked back. The teams matched each other point for point in the fourth, but it was not enough for Tabiona as the Lady Pirates took the game, 69-44. Senior Talynn Lovato earned the team 24 points, followed by teammate Morgan Bastian with 18.

Up next, the boys’ teams went head-to-head, ready to keep the winning spirit. However, the Tigers were ready this time They ended the first half with a 44-30 lead.

The fourth quarter was the lone quarter that Green River was able to get a leg up, outscoring Tabiona 19-17. It was not enough as the game ended with the Tigers on top, 77-64.

Senior Rad Hughes was a dominating force for the Pirates as he recorded 37 points in the loss.