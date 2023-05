The Green River High School Pirates traveled to Hideout on Wednesday afternoon to compete in a region matchup.

Jarrett Guerrera continued to prove that he has a strong swinging arm by scoring well at 108. He was joined by fellow Pirates Garrett Keener and Abby Erwin with scores of 128 and 131, respectively.

Up next, the Pirates will meet on the Carbon Country Club Golf Course to start off the week on Monday morning.