Green River Pushes Monticello

ETV News stock photo by Robin Hunt

The Lady Pirates were back in the gym to take on Monticello Tuesday night. Green River did not get off to a great start as the Lady Buckaroos dominated the first set 25-12.

In the second set, the Pirates regrouped and had a better showing. Tied at 24, the teams traded points, each looking for that magical two-point advantage that would win the set. Monticello came through 28-26 to go up 2-0.

Green River battled even harder in complete desperation mode, but couldn’t find separation. The Pirates stayed with Monticello through over 60 combined points, but ultimately fell 31-29.

Green River (5-6, 2-1) will be off until Tuesday, Sept. 14 when the Pirates travel to Bryce Valley (2-8).