Press Release

Sixth annual festival with new field trips and activities.

Green River Rocks is hosted by Epicenter and the Bureau of Land Management on the grounds of the John Wesley Powell River History Museum. The festival is free, open to the public, and features expert-led natural history field trips, rock and mineral vendors, educational activities, and fun for the whole family.

Spend the weekend in scenic Green River, Utah for the sixth annual Green River Rocks! Hosted by Epicenter on the grounds of the John Wesley Powell River History Museum from April 5th-7th, the festival is free and open to the public, and will feature expert-led natural history field trips, rock and mineral vendors, educational activities, and fun for the whole family. Visit GreenRiverRocks.com for the most up-to-date schedule of events, including field trip details.

Festivities begin Friday night, April 5th, at the John Wesley Powell River History Museum with a lecture from paleontologist Greg McDonald on fossil discoveries within tar pits in Utah and around the world. Rock and mineral vendors, artisans, and family friendly activities will be set up on the John Wesley Powell River History Museum grounds on Saturday April 6th from 9am-4pm.

Geology, paleontology, and archaeology on full display

This year Green River Rocks features field trips to incredible locations that put Utah’s geology, paleontology, and archaeology on full display. Field trips are free and depart from the John Wesley Powell River History Museum both Saturday and Sunday.

Paleontologists Greg McDonald and Jim Kirkland return, leading trips to incredible dinosaur discovery sights around Green River. Julia McHugh and Casey Dooms will lead tours of the Mygatt-Moore and Cleveland-Lloyd dinosaur quarries.

World-class geologists Paul Anderson and Tom Chidsey return to guide tours through the stratigraphy of the Swell, and paleontologists Josh Lively and Benjamin Burger will lead tours to some of the most curious fossil sites near Green River. Rock art conservationists Geoff Smith and Layne Miller join us again to guide trips to Black Dragon Canyon, Buckhorn Draw, and Sego Canyon.

All field trips require in-person sign up with Epicenter at the John Wesley Powell River History Museum in Green River, Utah, and are first come, first serve.

All field trips depart from the museum. Visit greenriverrocks.com for field trip information.

Vendor applications are still open for the Saturday marketplace!

Vendor booths are free this year! Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and we encourage local artists and rock and gem vendors to apply. For vendor information, visit GreenRiverRocks.com or call Zoe Gardner: (435) 564-3330.

The festival is always seeking additional sponsors, donors, and volunteer support.

Email grutahrocks@gmail.com or call Maria Sykes at (435) 564-3330 for details.

Visit the event website to see the full list of sponsors.

About Green River Rocks:

Green River Rocks brings awareness to and fosters appreciation of rural places, wilderness, unique sites, and overlooked histories. Specifically, the festival seeks to highlight the area around Green River, Utah, and the stories of this remote place, its people, and cultures; and nearby significant geological, paleontological, and archeological sites. The weekend-long festival, which brings over 350 people to Green River, is hosted by Epicenter and the Bureau of Land Management.

About Epicenter:

Green River Rocks is brought to you by Epicenter. Epicenter stewards creative initiatives that combine art, architecture, and rural investment in order to build a more resilient, equitable, and vibrant local community. Epicenter is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that was established in 2009.

Visit ruralandproud.org for more info.