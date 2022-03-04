Green River Rocks! Coming This April

The fourth Green River Rocks! to be held April 1-3, 2022.

Press Release

Spend the weekend in scenic Green River, Utah for the fourth annual Green River Rocks (formerly the Green River Rock & Mineral Festival”)! Hosted on the grounds of the John Wesley Powell River History Museum from April 1-3, the festival is free and open to the public. It will feature expert-led natural history field trips, rock and mineral vendors, educational activities, and fun for the whole family. Visit GreenRiverRocks.com for the most up-to-date schedule of events, including field trip details.

Festivities begin on Friday, April 1 in Green River with a lecture on cannibal dinosaurs by Dr. Julia McHugh, curator of paleontology at Dinosaur Journey in Fruita, Colo. Vendors, artisans and family-friendly activities will be set up on the museum grounds on Saturday only (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Field trips will run on Saturday and Sunday (not Friday).

Regional experts, including Greg McDonald, Jim Kirkland (state paleontologist) and Steve Acerson, will lead field trips to paleontological sites, rock art panels and more. There will be a lecture by local geologist and science writer Allyson Mathis on Saturday afternoon, alongside more programming inside the John Wesley Powell Museum. All field trips require signing up at the museum and are first come, first serve. Sign ups begin at the Friday night lecture. All field trips depart from the museum.

Vendor applications are still open and encouraged. Applying is free and applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Visit greenriverrocks.com for vendor information.

The festival is always seeking additional sponsors and support. Email info@greenriverrocks.com for details.

About: Green River Rocks! brings awareness to and fosters appreciation of rural places, wilderness, unique sites, and overlooked histories. Specifically, the festival seeks to highlight the area around Green River, Utah, and the stories of this remote place, its people and cultures as well as nearby significant geological, paleontological and archeological sites. The weekend-long festival, which brings over 350 people to Green River, is hosted by Epicenter and the Bureau of Land Management with support from the Emery County Travel Council (“The Swell”).