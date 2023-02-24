Press Release

Spend the weekend in scenic Green River, Utah, for the fifth annual Green River Rocks! Hosted by Epicenter on the grounds of the John Wesley Powell River History Museum from March 31 to April 2, the festival is free and open to the public. It will feature expert-led natural history field trips, rock and mineral vendors, educational activities, and fun for the whole family. Visit GreenRiverRocks.com for the most up-to-date schedule of events, including field trip details.

Festivities begin Friday night, March 31, at the John Wesley Powell River History Museum with a lecture on new fossil discoveries from the Upper Cretaceous of the Book Cliffs by Josh Lively, Museum Curator at the Utah State University Prehistoric Museum. Rock and mineral vendors, artisans, and family-friendly activities will be set up on the John Wesley Powell River History Museum grounds on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year, Green River Rocks has more field trips than ever before, including to sites never featured by the festival! Field trips depart from the John Wesley Powell River History Museum both Saturday and Sunday.

Paleontologists Greg McDonald and Jim Kirkland return, leading field trips to incredible dinosaur discovery sights around Green River. Julia McHugh and Casey Dooms will lead tours of the Mygatt-Moore and Cleveland-Lloyd dinosaur quarries.

We have a new crew of world-class geologists, Paul Anderson, Tom Chidsey, and William and David Little, to lead tours through the San Rafael Swell, Gentile Wash, and the Crystal Geyser. Archaeological conservationists Steve Acerson and Geoff Smith will guide trips to an amazing diversity of rock art locations in the Swell and around Green River.

All field trips require in-person sign up with Epicenter at the John Wesley Powell River History Museum in Green River, Utah, and are first come, first served. Sign ups begin one hour before the Friday night lecture at the museum. All field trips depart from the museum.

Vendor applications are still open for the Saturday marketplace. Vendor booths are free this year and applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Visit GreenRiverRocks.com for vendor information or call Zoe Gardner at (435) 564-3330.

The festival is always seeking additional sponsors, donors and volunteer support. Email info@greenriverrocks.com or call Maria Sykes at (435) 564-3330 for details. Visit the event website to see the full list of sponsors.

About: Green River Rocks brings awareness to and fosters appreciation of rural places, wilderness, unique sites, and overlooked histories. Specifically, the festival seeks to highlight the area around Green River, Utah, and the stories of this remote place, its people, and cultures; and nearby significant geological, paleontological, and archeological sites. The weekend-long festival, which brings over 350 people to Green River, is hosted by Epicenter and the Bureau of Land Management.

Epicenter: Green River Rocks is brought to you by Epicenter. Epicenter stewards creative initiatives that combine art, architecture, and rural investment in order to build a more resilient, equitable, and vibrant local community. Epicenter is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that was established in 2009. Visit ruralandproud.org for more info.