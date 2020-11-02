Green River Runs Out of Gas

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The #12 Lady Pirates met up with # 5 Milford in their first game of the 1A State Volleyball Tournament. The contest started off with a bang as each team was looking for an early led.

Green River came through at the end of the first set, 27-25, to go up on top. The Lady Tigers clawed their way back into the game with a 25-20 second set victory to tie the match at one set apiece.

The third set caused problems for the Lady Pirates as they struggled to regain their rhythm. Milford coasted through the third set, 25-12. The Lady Pirates never did recover as they were outed 25-17 in the fourth set to fall 3-1.

Green River ended its season with an 8-14 record.