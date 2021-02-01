Green River Schools Shutdown Due to Climbing COVID Cases

By Robin Hunt

On Monday, Green River High School and Bookcliff Elementary announced that the schools would move students to online learning for the next two weeks in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Students will still be expected to attend classes online.

“Remember this time away from school is not a vacation,” said Kayce Fluckey, Green River High Principal. “It is not a time to hangout with your friends. It is a time to stay home, to take care of yourself and your family. Please remember if you go out to wear your mask, distance yourself and to sanitize.”

The hope is that in-person learning will resume on Feb. 16.