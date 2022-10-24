Green River Sends Pinnacle Packing

ETV News stock photo by Robin Hunt

Two rivals met on Saturday in the first round of the 1A State Championship. #20 Pinnacle traveled to #13 Green River for the pivotal match, setting up the win-or-go-home contest.

The Pirates defended their home territory with a 25-7 beating in the first set. They then repeated their performance in the next set, once again winning 25-7. Pinnacle needed an answer in the third, but it was not to be as Green River closed the door with a 25-10 win for the 3-0 sweep.

With the win, the Pirates move on to play #4 Tabiona on Friday at 9 a.m. at Utah Valley University. The Panthers’ season comes to a close with a 3-19, 0-8 record.