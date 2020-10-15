Green River Spoils Pinnacle’s Season Finale *Photo Gallery*

It was rivalry night on Tuesday as Green River came to town to take on Pinnacle. The Lady Pirates started right where they left off after sweeping the Lady Panthers, 3-0, in Green River. They took the first two sets 25-21 and 25-19. Pinnacle continued to battle and was awarded for its effort with a 25-17 third set win. Needing another victory to force a fifth set, the Panthers came up short 25-19. As a result, the Lady Pirates took the match 3-1.

Green River (7-8, 0-1) has one more game on the road against Altamont (8-11, 2-0) on Oct. 20.

Photos by Jeff Barrett