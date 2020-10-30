Green River Students Celebrate Red Ribbon Week

By Robin Hunt

Red Ribbon Week is an alcohol, tobacco, drug and violence prevention awareness campaign observed annually in October throughout the United States.

This week, the students at Bookcliff Elementary showed their support for the program by wearing red on Tuesday, dressing up as superheroes on Wednesday, celebrating twins day on Thursday and donning Halloween costumes on Friday. One young boy put “mom” on his shirt for superhero day.

At Green River High School, students dressed like tourists on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they wore red or camo while Thursday was opposite day. Friday gave the students the chance to wear their Halloween costumes to school.

According to the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration), the purpose in creating the program was to “empower young people to engage in a drug-free activity and strengthen their anti-drug beliefs.”