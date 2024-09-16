Green River Sweeps Panthers in Season Play

The Pinnacle Panthers traveled to Green River to compete in a game against the Pirates for their second meeting of the regular season. Green River won the first meeting in a back-and-forth game that ended with a score of 15-10.

The first inning ended with each team unable to score, with some good pitching on both sides. The Pirates would strike first, scoring four runs in the bottom of the second. After another scoreless inning for the Panthers, struggling to get their bats going, Green River had a big inning.

The Pirates scored seven runs in the bottom of the third, bringing the score to 11-0. Green Rivers defense would hold it down once again, keeping the Panthers scoreless in the fourth. Green River then tacked on the four runs they needed for the mercy rule to go into effect, securing the win for the Pirates, 15-0.

Green River earned the sweep over their rivals and will prepare to face tough region opponent, the Panguitch Bobcats, on Sept. 18. Pinnacle will have a non-region game against Tintic on Sept. 16.