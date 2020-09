ETV News stock photo by Stephanie Olsen

The Lady Pirates visited Wayne on Thursday and jumped out to a quick start. They won the first set 25-23 to take an early lead.

It was all Wayne from there on out as the Lady Badgers won three consecutive sets 25-13, 25-19 and 25-15. Green River was defeated by Wayne 3-1.

Up next, Green River (1-2) will head to Wendover (2-2) on Wednesday.